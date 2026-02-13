Area Republicans like Demuth, Lindell, Qualls at area caucuses

Marge Shimota of Cedar Lake Township has seen plenty of newscasts of late and decided Tuesday night’s (Feb. 3) caucus was worth attending. She was one of about 40 Republicans who attended gatherings of the party faithful at HillSpring Church just outside New Prague.

Shimota doesn’t like what she’s seen going on around her and wanted to get involved. She is a solid Republican and wanted her voice to matter. She’s concerned about the state of Minnesota and the impact it would have on residents and her own grandchildren.

“The world is going crazy,” Shimota said. “I’ve been talking with other people and felt like it’s time to get out and do something about it.”

