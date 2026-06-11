Celebrating a dunk

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Union Hill, west of New Prague, held a free-will lunch and fellowship after its Feast of Corpus Christi, Sunday, June 7. Rev. Eugene Theisen agreed to get into a dunk tank to help raise funds. The dunk tank was $5 for children and $10 for adults. It was a popular event with children with many lining up to try and dunk Theisen.

Theisen agreed to...

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