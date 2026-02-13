DFL holds caucus in New Prague

Minnesota held its state wide caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 3, with both Republican and Democrats meeting in many places. Democrats, or DFL (Democratic-Farmer-Labor), of three precincts met at the New Prague Memorial Library. The three precincts were the city of New Prague, the city of Heidelberg and Lanesburgh Township.

LuAnn Villwock, caucus chairperson for the meeting, welcomed people and said this was democracy at its grass roots. Villwock asked the 18 people attending to take a straw poll for governor, U.S. representative for Minnesota’s second congressional district and U.S. senator.

For governor the DFL has Amy Klobuchar and Christopher Seymore in the running. The straw poll in New Prague had Klobuchar winning all 18 votes. The candidates running for U.S. representative in congress were Matt Little who received 11 votes, Matt Klein had three, Kaela Berg had two and two were undecided. In the straw poll for U.S. senator currently occupied by Tina Smith, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan had 11 votes and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig had six.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, as of Monday, Feb. 9, Klobuchar had received 22,484 votes, Seymore had 397 votes and 655 people abstained.

