ENM Council considers future of former police dept. building

The Elko New Market City Council discussed the future of the former police department building at 26518 France Avenue at the council’s Thursday, Oct. 23, meeting. A study workgroup had come up with three possibilities for the building, demolish, sell or save. The council decided to bring the building back for discussion in January.

City Planner Brandon Malecha said the history of the original building stretches back to 1910 and an addition being built onto it sometime between the 1970s to the 1980s. The building has had many uses, serving as a school, a post office, city hall for Elko before it merged with New Market and most recently as the city’s police department. The building is one story and encloses approximately 4,800 square feet on an 1.86 acre parcel. The city updated the building when it was still being used as the police department, which included a handicapped accessibility improvement to the front of the building and constructing a new police garage. In 2019 the city built the new police department, which was an addition to city hall.

At the March 28, 2024 city council meeting the council created the old PD study workgroup consisting of one city council member, one parks commissioner, one planning commissioner, a representative of Hope for the Community, a non-profit that leases the garage for a food shelf, a representative of the Elko baseball team, which leases property for parking and three at-large citizens, according to a memorandum to the city council.

Malecha said the study workgroup met...

