Falcon Ridge Elementary holds Read-A-Thon

Falcon Ridge Elementary School’s multipurpose gym was extremely quiet Friday, Oct. 24, as students participated in the school’s Read-A-Thon.

During the day each grade at the school, which has 500 students, had a designated time to read and celebrate the day in the gym, said Greta Deutsch of the Parent Advisory Committee (PAC).

Besides reading in the gym, students were also reading in their classrooms for the event, said Deutsch. The event has two purposes, to encourage reading and raise funds for the school.

“The Read-A-Thon is meant to be a celebration of reading for all Falcon Ridge students. It’s a fun way to encourage them to challenge themselves, while fostering a love for reading,” Deutsch said. The PAC is leading the efforts to raise money for the school that will go toward a variety of things, like an annual author visit, funds for teachers to enhance their classroom libraries, field trip transportation and engaging student experiences.

“We started planning for it last spring and we spent the summer planning it out,” said Ashly Spitzer of the PAC.

She and Deutsch said in the past the school has...

