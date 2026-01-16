Generations Theatre Company celebrates 25 years

Saturday, Jan. 10, was an evening filled with song at Giesenbrau Bier Co. as Generations Theatre Company celebrated its 25th anniversary with a cabaret. Cast members from past shows performed a musical revue of songs from past musicals, plus there was a spotlight on the company’s upcoming summer production.

Elise Lundeen, a board member of the local community theatre and director of several shows, announced the summer musical will be “Frozen: The Broadway Musial.” “We’re excited about this show,” she said. “It has new songs and it’s going to be very special. There will be puppets and magic.”

The last few years she has been directing shows with Katherine Gorr. Lundeen noted Julie Potvin-Kirchner, Ellen O’Neill, and sisters Judy Deutsch and Janet Weiers started Generations Theatre Company.

On the theatre company’s website it details the group’s history with Potvin-Kirchner and O’Neill starting the group due to a lack of theatre opportunities for young people and families. The two women’s main goals were to provide continuous theatrical opportunities for children,..

