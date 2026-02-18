A good breakfast for a good cause

Young cousins Elsie Bergstrom and Savannah Brezina were all smiles as they were about to dig into their meals at the Education Scholarship Breakfast held by the New Prague Knights of Columbus Sunday morning, Feb. 15. Brezina was starting with the caramel roll and Bergstrom was making sure her pancakes had plenty of syrup.

They and their family were among those who came out for the annual breakfast at the Knights of Columbus Hall in New Prague. Proceeds from this year’s breakfast will go toward at least two $750 scholarships for seniors from New Prague High School or other areas high schools.

David Webb, co-chairman of the breakfast, said the fundraiser has been going on for almost 30 years and was started by Dennis Gerald and Ben Bartusek. “They wanted to offer kids scholarships and thought the best way to raise funds was with a breakfast,” said Webb. It started out being called the scholarship breakfast and 15 years ago the name was changed to the education breakfast, Webb said. The reason was while the Knights of Columbus would still provide scholarships, the funds would also be...

