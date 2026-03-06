New Prague student turning opportunity to help into action

She didn’t have to accept the invitation. She could have passed on the offer to accept the money and let somebody else put it to good use.

Cora Goldade is more interested in doing what she can to make the world a little better place. Her hope is people will turn prayer into action, action used to eventually curb gun violence. It’s a big project, one she knew was worthwhile given the experience of a friend.

Goldade, 13 and a seventh-grader at New Prague Middle School, is one of a dozen students participating in The Benjamin Project. The project offers selected students $100 to give back to the community in meaningful ways. Her project is to use the $100 to promote sales of socks that will benefit the Fletcher Scholarship and Annunciation Light Alliance.

“When I heard about it, it made me really sad. I didn’t realize it could happen so close,” Goldade said.

The Fletcher Merkel Memorial Endowment Fund was established in loving memory of 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel. This endowment fund will provide access to...

