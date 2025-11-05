NP Fire Department aids farmer with arm caught in corn picker

The New Prague Fire Department aided a farmer whose arm became caught in a corn picker Tuesday evening, Nov. 4, along the 23000 block of Helena Boulevard.

New Prague Fire Chief Steve Rynda said the call came in at 8:25 p.m. The farmer, a male in his early 60s, was working on the machine out in a field when his hand and arm became stuck in the machine, said Rynda, adding the farmer was the one who called the fire department.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters were able to free the farmer’s arm and hand.

North Memorial Health Air Care arrived shortly after and flew the man from the scene.

Also on the scene were representatives of North Memorial Ambulance, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the New Prague Police Department.

According to comments on social media from family the man will be alright.

For more see a print edition of The New Prague Times.