NP School Board OKs union contracts

Several months after the New Prague School Board OK’d a two-year contract with the district’s teachers represented by Education Minnesota, the school board approved two-year agreements with five different employee groups for 2025-2027.

Monday, Feb. 23, the board unanimously approved with no public discussion, contracts with unions representing the district’s principals and assistant principals, its clerical staff, the custodians, nutrition services workers, certified speech pathology assistants (CSPA), building nurses and paraprofessionals. Some of the union members were voting on proposed contract settlements up until one hour before the school board meeting, a schedule which prompted district administration not to post details of some of the tentative deals online for public review, said Andy Vollmuth, the district’s superintendent.

The overall settlement amounts range from 4.70% over two years on the low end to 6.42% on the high end. The contracts represent an estimated additional cost to the school district of $676,681.

The agreement with the district’s principals and assistant principals included Increased salaries of 2.5% in the first year and 3% for building principals in the agreement’s second year. Assistant principals got an additional...

To see more on this story pick up the February 26, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.