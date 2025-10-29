Peace Center aiming to help people when SNAP benefits lapse

When word that Scott, Le Sueur and Rice counties could no longer process applications for assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Rita Goggins knew more people would be looking for assistance.

The counties are expecting additional pressure on the food shelf created by the federal government shutdown.

So far in 2025, 164 families (658 people) have been using Peace Center, New Prague’s food shelf each month, said Goggins. She’s the coordinator for the facility. The facility saw an increase of about 130 families during July, August and September from April, May and June.

“We don’t have a large-scale operation, so that’s kind of a lot for us,” Goggins said. “We do feel any increases.”

The looming loss of SNAP benefits for people who need or are on the edge of needing support from operations like the Peace Center has Goggins looking for additional food from suppliers like Second Harvest, Minnesota’s largest distributor for food shelves. The operation provides food to food shelves like Peace Center. Second Harvest is preparing for increased demand for food should SNAP benefits actually be cut off, said Zach Rodvold, Second Harvest’s director of public affairs.

“The food shelves, they’re going to do their level best,” Rodvold said. “Assuming there’s nothing the state can do, we’re doing our best to see where there’s a need.”

In 2024, Scott County received 3,436 SNAP applications. In 2025, Scott County received 2,261 SNAP applications through Sept. 28. In 2024, Scott County had 9,478 SNAP recipients. This year, that number is 8,193. In Le Sueur County, the county received 581 applications from households so far this year. A year ago, that number was...

