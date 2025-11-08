Scott County Sheriff's Office's opens annual greeting card design contest

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is opening its ninth annual greeting card design contest.

Children ages 12 and under who live in or attend school in Scott County are invited to help create the front design for our official holiday greeting card. This card will be sent to our agency partners, sponsors and various officials. The contest encourages kids to positively engage with law enforcement in a creative way and offers fun prizes.

Rules:

Who: Scott County residents/students ages 12 and under

What: Create winter-themed artwork featuring the sheriff’s office (e.g., winter activities with deputies or K-9 Olin, incorporating our sheriff star/badge, squad cards, etc.). The design should portray positive police and community relationships. Artwork must be on 11-inch by 8.5-inch paper (landscape or portrait format) and properly and legibly labeled on the back with the student’s name, grade, school, and contact information. No religious symbols or text please.

When: Submit entries by Nov. 17.

Where: Drop off or mail submissions to Scott County Sheriff’s Office, 301 Fuller St. S, Shakopee, MN, 55379.

For more information, contact sheriff’s office communications and office coordinator Sarah Deppe at sdeppe@co.scott.mn.us or call 952-496-8290.

For more information, see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.