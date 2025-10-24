Three groups team up to serve 340 families in ENM area

Hope for the Community in Elko New Market teamed up at the beginning of October with the non-profit Feed My Starving Children and local business Niagara Bottling, LLC to serve 340 families in the Elko New Market area. The three organizations provided 110 pounds of donated food and hygiene supplies to families in need.

“That was a great event,” said Jim Muelken, who with his wife, Jodi, started Hope for the Community Elko New Market in 2017 with the help of Al Goracke, the board president of Hope for the Community in Blaine.

Muelken was impressed with the number of volunteers who came out for the Wednesday, Oct. 1, event. He said Niagara Bottling, LLC, a water bottling plant, brought out 50 volunteers, while Hope for the Community had 20 volunteers.

Hope for the Community, Elko New Market, approached Niagara Bottling, LLC shortly after the business had opened in Elko New Market last spring. The business has a group,...

