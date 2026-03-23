Brianna Kiefert, 38

Brianna Kiefert, age 38, of New Prague, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 19, 2026.

Brianna was born April 18, 1987, in Shakopee, Minnesota, to Randy and Teresa (Nordrum) Kes. She grew up in New Prague and graduated from New Prague High School in 2005. After graduation, she followed her love for children by working in childcare. She met her husband, Tim, in 2012, and they were married in 2014.

Brianna's children were the center of her life, and she loved them deeply. She enjoyed watching sports, especially all Minnesota teams. Brianna loved bonfires, fishing, spending time at cabins, and being with her family. She was very family-oriented and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Brianna is survived by her husband, Tim; children, Cameron, Lucas, and Vada; parents, Randy and Teresa Kes; siblings, Vanessa Kes and Blake (Rebecca) Kes; nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague, with a visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. A private family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.