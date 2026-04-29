Bryan Francis Pexa, 68

Bryan Francis Pexa, age 68, of Elko, MN, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Bryan was born to Emil and Sophie (Havlicek) Pexa on February 25, 1958. He grew up in Elko and attended New Prague High School. Shortly after, he met his wife, Bonnie (Fredrickson), while they were working at the same job. The first time they met, Bryan offered her a red Tootsie Pop. The two began dating soon after and were married on May 13, 1978, beginning a life together that would span nearly 50 years.

Bryan began trucking livestock, a career he continued for 43 years. Through his hard work and dedication, he provided a wonderful life for his family. Bryan and Bonnie lived in Lakeville for a short time before moving to Lonsdale. Eventually, Bryan built a home on his family homestead in Elko, a place that meant so much to him.

Bryan was hardworking, morally sound, and truly honest. He had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. He loved being outside and took daily walks around the farm. His work ethic was one of his most notable qualities, and he was always keeping busy. He enjoyed snowmobiling, riding around on his golf cart, and hosting his well-known Friday night shed parties, always complete with the best and loudest music around.

Above all, Bryan was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He took great pride in his family, especially his grandchildren, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bryan is survived by the love of his life, Bonnie Pexa; children, Stephanie (Eric) Burckhardt, Stacey (Tommy) Lodden, and Jared (Annah) Pexa; grandchildren, Alex, Addison, and Zoey Burckhardt, Sophia Pexa and Julia Lodden, and Beckett, Lofton, and Rollins Pexa; siblings, Marlene Kabes, Marilyn Zakis, Yvonne Smisek, Cindy Hoag, Debbie Malecha, Wayne Pexa, Emil (Brenda) Pexa Jr., Gary Pexa, Diane Koktavy, Michelle Pexa (Craig) Hertaus, and Ron (Jackie) Pexa; and countless friends and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Sophie Pexa; siblings, Kenny Pexa, Terrence Pexa, and Linda Herrmann; parents-in-law, Lester and Donna Fredrickson; and brothers-in-law, Robert Jirak, Eddie Kabes, Jim Herrmann, Erik Zakis, Dave Malecha, and Joe Smisek Sr.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Private family interment.