Carol Margaret Kratochvil Carlson, 76, passed away on January 28, 2026, in Houston, Texas, leaving behind a legacy of independence, strength, and simple joys. Born in New Prague, Minnesota, to Agnes and Wenceslaus Kratochvil, Carol cherished her small-town upbringing alongside her five siblings and a large, close-knit circle of cousins and friends.

A trailblazer of her time, Carol graduated from the College of Saint Teresa in 1971 with a double major in Business and Psychology. She worked in the Minneapolis business world at a time when professional careers for women were still a novelty. It was during this vibrant chapter that she met her husband, Michael. They married on October 12, 1974, eventually settling in Highland Village, Texas, where they raised their two sons, Greg and Richard.

Carol was a woman of many talents and hobbies. She was a masterful seamstress, an enviable gardener, an excellent cook, and enjoyed woodworking. She also gave back to the community in many ways including as a substitute teacher at the local schools. Known for her independent and fun-loving spirit, she never turned down a game of cards, a cold beer, or a chance to socialize.

In 2002, Carol survived a life-altering brain aneurysm. Her true strength shone through decades of physical challenges, surgeries, and rehab, always maintaining the mantra: "Every day I wake up will be my best day." It was during this time that Carol's positive spirit left a lasting mark on many. When it would have been easy to give up or complain she didn't and lived her life to the fullest; A learning we can all apply to our daily lives in memory of Carol.

Her husband Michael and sons were fabulous caregivers as they selflessly supported and cared for her. After Michael's passing in 2021, Carol moved to Houston, Texas, with her son Greg and his wife Melissa with their two children Caroline and Travis. They were instrumental in helping Carol adjust to a new living environment and helping her with any new challenges presented to her. During this time Carol quickly made new friends at her assisted living community and enjoyed the endless opportunities to socialize.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; her son, Richard; her parents; her brother, James; and brothers-in-law, Fred Prchal and Phillip Carlson. Carol is survived by her son, Greg (Melissa) Carlson; grandchildren, Caroline and Travis. Also survived by her siblings, Deb (Steve) Carpentier, Barb Prchal, Theresa (Jim) Mahowald, John Kratochvil, and sister-in-law, Anita Kratochvil, and in-laws Donette Carlson, Katie and Pat Patterson, Mary and Ron Silbaugh and Mark and Vicki Carlson. There are also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Catholic Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Bruzek Funeral Home, 610 Main St. E., New Prague, MN 56071, with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment immediately following the service at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, New Prague, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, please make online gifts in memory of Carol Carlson to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation: http://give.bafound.org/goto/Carol_Carlson