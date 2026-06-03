Eugene J. “Gene” Simon, 93

Eugene J. “Gene” Simon, age 93, of New Prague, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Praha Village, New Prague, MN. Gene was born November 23, 1932, at the family farm near Veseli, to Bohumil and Ludmilla (Kalina) Simon. He attended a country school near the farm and later Catholic school at Most Holy Trinity. He graduated from New Prague High School in 1950.

He married his great love, Cecelia (Kubes) on March 13, 1954. After they married, Gene moved to Fort Hood, Texas for a year, serving in the United States Army, with Ceil joining him for his second year. After that they moved back to his family farm, where they raised their five children, continued to farm the land and tended the animals for many years. He had various additional jobs over the years, with the majority of his time being spent working for Axel Ohman Construction Company, Minneapolis, in masonry as a Foreman.

Gene was an active member of the American Legion, New Prague, and the Men’s Club at Most Holy Trinity Church in Veseli. He loved his land and tended to it diligently, spending countless hours in the garden with Ceil, having perfectly straight rows, growing vegetables that would be canned and frozen. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and more traveling after his retirement in 1997. The farm was a central meeting spot for family to stop by and spend time together, especially for holidays and special occasions.

Gene is survived by his wife, Ceil, and his children, Donna Simon (Chuck Eaton), Dale (Deb) Simon, Peg (Dan) Koehnen, Sandy (Tom) Simon Weiss, and Julie (Greg) Simon Harrison; fifteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Janet Simon; many family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings and their spouses; great-granddaughter Harper Blanks.

Visitation will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Veseli on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father John Lapensky officiating. Luncheon to follow at the American Legion Clubroom in New Prague. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests a donation to a charity of choice.