G. Sue Guinn (née Smith), 83

G. Sue Guinn (née Smith), age 83, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2026, in Jordan, Minnesota. Born on August 16, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, Sue lived a full and vibrant life dedicated to her family, career, and passions.



Sue spent the majority of her life in Ohio, where she built a remarkable 40+ year career as a realtor in the Xenia area. Known for her dedication and warm personality, she helped countless individuals and families find their perfect homes. Sue firmly believed that everyone should be given the opportunity to live in the home and area that they desired. Over the years, she became a trusted presence in the community, often working with multiple generations of the same families, leaving a lasting impact that went far beyond real estate.



Sue was a devoted mother to her son James (Kim) Guinn and daughter Jamie (Dave) Schoenbauer. She cherished her role as a grandmother to Kaitlyn (Michael), Drew (Sally), Kyle, Luke, and Tribue, and as a great-grandmother to Harvey and Camille. She is also survived by her brothers, Butch and Johnny. Sue was predeceased by her husband, James, her parents, Alberta and Tribue, and her brother, David.



In addition to her professional accomplishments and family devotion, Sue found joy in gardening and home decorating. She had an eye for beauty and creativity that extended into every corner of her life. An avid HGTV fan, she drew inspiration from its programs to enhance her own home and others'.



Recently, Sue relocated to Minnesota to be closer to family during her later years - a testament to the deep connections she shared with them. Her presence brought warmth and love wherever she went.



Sue's memory will forever be treasured by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her legacy of love, kindness, and dedication continue to inspire those she leaves behind.