Gene Howard Sanford, 75

Gene Howard Sanford, age 75, of Faribault, passed away March 18, 2026, at the Mayo Clinic Health System, New Prague.

Funeral services will be held on April 14, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault. Interment will be at Forest Cemetery, rural Rice County.

Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Faribault, on April 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. and also at the church for one hour before the service on April 14, 2026.

Gene Sanford, the son of Howard F. and Helen R. (Haijsman) Sanford, and his 3 siblings lived on the family Century Farm south of Millersburg by Circle Lake in Forest Township. The Sanford farm has been in the family for four generations and in the 1950s Gene’s dad established the registered Dorset breed of sheep in Minnesota, a legacy Gene continued by showing all over the Midwest and proudly selling breeding stock to Dorset enthusiasts and 4-Her’s across the nation. Gene showed not only sheep, but also raised an impressive 4-H Jersey herd, the sale of which funded his tuition at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. After graduating from Northfield High School, Gene continued to show and judge livestock at the U of MN, being part of several judging teams. Gene was also a member of Farm House Fraternity.

Gene graduated with a degree in Ag Education, with his first job teaching at New Prague High School, where he taught for 4 1/2 years before purchasing the family farm. A chance encounter at the MN State Fair led to a reintroduction with the love of his life Marci Francis, a Lambda Delta Phi sister who was also heavily involved in judging teams at the U of MN. Gene & Marci were wed October 31, 1993 in Saint James, MN. Marci brought new ideas to the farm as well as her own Hampshire sheep. Their combined flocks brought great pride and joy to their lives. Gene & Marci also traveled extensively in the United States sharing a love of history and exploring the country, they love sharing their trips and making memories with many dear friends and relatives.

Gene was active in FFA, 4-H and the Rice County and Minnesota State Fairs. He was honored as the State FFA Reporter and won the 4-H State Fair Livestock Achievement Award and State Star Farmer. Gene was Sheep Superintendent at the Rice County Fair for 36 years. Gene showed and judged across the nation, showcasing the Dorset breed and sharing his knowledge with others. He donated lambs to the U of MN medical research lab, which led to improvements in healthcare study and treatment.

Gene was a board member of the Continental Dorset Club and a member of the Minnesota Sheep Breeders Association. He was recognized for 50 years of showing at the Minnesota State Fair and inducted into the Minnesota Livestock Hall of Fame.

Through teaching, judging, showing, farming and national and local sheep sales Gene and Marci have made lifelong friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Helen Sanford. Gene is survived by his wife, Marci (Francis) Sanford, siblings Elsie (Gene) Lundquist of Olivia, MN, Al (Joan) Sanford of Walker, MN, and Larry Sanford of Claremont, MN. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, friends and associates.

Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.