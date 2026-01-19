Georgine "Jean" Rose Bradshaw, 93

Georgine "Jean" Rose Bradshaw, age 93, a resident of Praha Village in New Prague, formerly of Le Center, passed away on January 7, 2026, at Episcopal Church Home in St. Paul assisted by Our Lady of Peace Hospice.

Jean was born on February 12, 1932, in Erin Township, Rice County, Minnesota, to John and Emma (Trnka) Sticha. She grew up in New Prague and graduated from New Prague High School with the Class of 1950. After high school, Jean moved to Minneapolis where she worked in various retail stores.

On March 27, 1952, Jean was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Bradshaw at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague. The couple made their home in Le Center where they raised their two children. Following Dick’s retirement, they enjoyed wintering in North Padre Island.

Jean was an avid golfer, enjoyed walking and traveling and was especially creative—she loved crafting of all kinds. She was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Le Center where she volunteered on the Funeral Lunch Committee and served as a Religious Education teacher. She also gave her time to Santa Anonymous and the Le Center Thrift Store.

Jean is survived by her son, Stephen Bradshaw of Kasota; grandson, Jeremy Bradshaw; brother, John “Jack” (Pat) Sticha of St. Paul; niece, Catherine (Kevin) Cavanaugh and family; nephew, Jim (Marcy) Sticha and family; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; daughter, Sandi Bradshaw; and grandson, Jason Bradshaw.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Le Center. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Center. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.