Harold "Harry" Von Bank, 89

Harold "Harry" Von Bank, born on July 14, 1936, in New Prague, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by family at his home in New Prague on April 10, 2026. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, embodying a life of dedication and service to his community.

Harry is survived by his devoted spouse of 61 years, Arlene (Michel) Von Bank, and their three children: Wendy (Tom) Fadden, Brad (Kristin) Von Bank and Jason (Paige) Von Bank. He was a loving grandfather to Thomas (Hayley) Fadden, Michael (Kait) Fadden, Connor (Kristin) Madsen, Tyler Von Bank, Nick Von Bank, Will Von Bank and Annika Von Bank and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings: Julie Hennes, Bonnie Theis, Karen Kramer, Dan (Erika) Von Bank, Noreen (Bill) Giesen, and Dennis (Dorothy) Von Bank.

An employee of the New Prague School District, Harry was a fixture in the lives of many students and staff. Previous to that he worked at Minnesota Valley Breeders Association for 23 years. He served as a founding member of the New Prague Ambulance, dedicating 41 years of his life to helping others in their time of need. His commitment to the community extended to 27 years working as a part-time police reservist for the city of New Prague and K.C. Hall. A proud member of the Knights of Columbus, Harry's altruism was further exemplified by his donation of 36 gallons of blood over his lifetime.

In his leisure, Harry enjoyed playing cards with his buddies, particularity Sheepshead, time spent fishing with family and watching the Twins and Vikings. He cherished cheering on his children and grandchildren as they played sports, especially baseball, and was always their biggest fan. As a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church his faith was a guiding force throughout his life and he could often be found serving daily mass for Father Paron. Harry's warm heart and unwavering commitment to those around him will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents: Isidore and Clara Von Bank; and siblings: Denise Despanas, Gene Von Bank; brothers-in-law: Merv Hennes, Norm Theis, Roger Kramer, Mark Kunze, Stanley Nowak.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 24, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, New Prague, with a visitation at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Internment at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Wenceslaus Church in New Prague.

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