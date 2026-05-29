Harry J. Handzlik, 85

Harry J. Handzlik, age 85, of New Prague, passed away on May 27, 2026.

Harry grew up in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy for six years. Following his military service, he moved to Minnesota, where he worked at Motorola and later at Control Data in electronics. While working there, he met his first wife, Marilyn. Together they built their home and began raising their family.

Harry’s family grew even larger when he met Kathleen. The two began dating in 1998 and were married in 2004. They shared 20 wonderful years together filled with love, companionship, and cherished memories.

Harry had a deep love for the outdoors and enjoyed taking his family fishing and camping whenever he could. He was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed building detailed model airplanes, even crafting a ship in a bottle. He also had a passion for photography and worked professionally for seven years alongside his son Larry, photographing weddings and catalogs. Harry appreciated the beauty of the world around him and loved capturing it through the lens of a camera.

Harry was known for his great sense of humor and playful nature, always joking with those around him. At the same time, he was a traditional man who valued hard work and discipline. His strong Polish heritage influenced both his work ethic and his love of food. Once Harry set his mind to something, he made sure it got done. He was also a man of strong Catholic faith. In his free time, he enjoyed watching old films and was an avid reader in his younger years.

Harry is survived by his son, Larry of Montgomery, MN; stepchildren, Eric (Susan) of Huntington Beach, CA, and Trisha Skowronek of Apple Valley, MN; grandchildren, Matthew, Kathryn, Alexa, and Kayla; brother, Tom; sister, Patricia Listermann; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Andrea; parents, Lawrence and Grace Jablonski; and brother, James Jablonski.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Bruzek Funeral Home, 610 Main St. E., New Prague, MN 56071, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.. Interment will follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.