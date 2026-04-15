Jean A. Luskey, 91

Jean A. Luskey, age 91, of Ripon, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Jean was born at home on August 25, 1934, in Sibley County, Henderson Township, MN, to Harold and Bertha (Westphal) Brenke. She was raised in Le Sueur, MN, where she formed the strong values and warm spirit that would guide her throughout her life.

Jean worked in the office at Unique Autobody Towing, where she also assisted with towing errands. She was a dedicated member of her community, volunteering at the Ripon polls, with the VFW Auxiliary Post 5278, and as a greeter at Our Savior’s UCC in Ripon. She will be remembered for her kindness, welcoming nature, and willingness to lend a helping hand.

Jean found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved playing bingo, shaking dice, playing Sequence, visiting casinos, and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and granddogs, who brought her immense happiness.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred, in 2019; and her siblings, Melvin and Arnold Brenke, Bernice Mediger, Adeline Maeder, Kenneth Brenke, and Erna Balk.

Jean is lovingly survived by her children: Dan Luskey of Lake Havasu, AZ; Dennis (Brenda) Luskey of Fox Lake, WI; and Judy Luskey of Dayton, OH. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Garrett (Hiyori) Luskey and Kirsten (Andrew) Howell; her two great-grandchildren, Lawson and Hayes Howell; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

A memorial service for Jean will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Our Saviour’s United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. You may view a livestream of the service at 10:00 a.m. by visiting www.ButzinMarchant.com. Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Town of Ripon, WI.

In honor of Jean’s love for dogs, a memorial has been established for the Ripon Police Department K9 Unit.

Please visit www.ButzinMarchant.com to share online condolences.