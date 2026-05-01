Jeff Tuma of Ellendale, MN, passed away April 28, 2026. He was born on September 16, 1956, in Northfield, MN, to Francis and Marion Tuma. He grew up in Lonsdale and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1974.

He married JoAnn Bartusek on April 29, 1978. This year, they would have celebrated 48 years of marriage, just one day away. Together they had three children: Derrick, Kristina, and Emily.

He worked at Mankato Ford for 16 years before moving to Forada, MN, where he continued his auto body work at Rob's Body Shop and ran Sunset Beach Resort, a resort he himself had vacationed at as a child. He and JoAnn ran that resort for 25 years, making many great friends and cherished memories along the way.

Jeff enjoyed fishing and, true to his trade, enjoyed restoring cars in his spare time. He was known for his work ethic, selflessness, and colorful language. He spent a great deal of time with his family, and they all knew without question how much he loved them.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Marion Tuma; his sister Laurie Rumpza; brother-in-law David Miller; his in-laws Max and Josie Bartusek; brothers-in-law Ron Bartusek and George Javurek, sister-in-law Karen Bartusek; and nephew Ron Javurek.

He is survived by his wife JoAnn Tuma; his children Derrick Tuma (Kathleen), Kristina Strohschein (Derek), and Emily Phillipe (Steve); his grandchildren Elliott, Helen, Bodhi, and Ayla; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, from 4–8 p.m. at White Funeral Homes in Lonsdale, MN.

Condolences:www.whietfuneralhomes.com