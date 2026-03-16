Larry Marvin Schanus, 75

Larry Marvin Schanus, age 75, of Medina, Minnesota, was born on December 20, 1950, to Edward and Irene (Frank) Schanus in New Prague, Minnesota, and passed away on January 29, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones.

Larry was united in marriage to Laura Jeanne Courteau in 1969. Together they raised five children: Daniel, Christopher, Amanda, Stacie, and Sandra. Family was the center of Larry’s life and he was proud to be a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Larry dedicated 25 years of service to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. He embarked on a mid-life career change, going to college to earn a PhD in Psychology. He went on to a second career as a psychologist, serving both in private practice and with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, where his compassion and insight left a lasting impact on those he worked with and served.

In his personal life, Larry found joy in remodeling his homes, living on the lake, bird watching and providing shelter and food for his feathered friends, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles, and spending time with his family. Whether on the water, on the open road, or gathered with loved ones, Larry embraced life fully and on his own terms. He will be remembered for his determination and love for his family. His legacy lives on through the many lives he touched.

He is survived by his children Chris (Sarah) Schanus, Amanda (Eric) Christofferson, Stacie Schanus, and Sandra (Mike) Barger; 13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, along with many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Irene Schanus; brother Edward Schanus; ex-wife Laura Kunz, son Daniel Schanus Sr.; and grandson Daniel Schanus Jr.

A celebration of life will be held at the Delano Senior Center, 234 2nd Street North Delano, MN 55328 on March 21, 2026. Gathering of family and friends from 10-11, a short ceremony at 11 and lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, please provide memorials to Amanda Christofferson.

Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano, Minnesota.