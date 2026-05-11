Larry Tupa passed away peacefully on April 8, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family, leaving behind a lifetime of memories, laughter, and stories that will be cherished forever.

Born and raised in Minnesota, Larry carried the values of hard work, loyalty, and kindness throughout his life. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, loving his country deeply and serving with honor and pride. His strength, patriotism, and dedication were qualities admired by everyone who knew him.

Larry was also a devoted Catholic whose faith guided him throughout his life. He lived with compassion, humility, integrity, and a deep devotion to his family, always striving to help others and lead by example. His faith gave him strength through life’s challenges and was reflected in the kindness and love he showed to those around him.

Larry retired from 3M Company - after thirty­five years in upper management. He deeply valued the people he worked with and remained in touch with many of them throughout his life.

He had a deep appreciation for antiques and could spend hours searching for hidden treasures, always fascinated by the history and craftsmanship behind each piece. Larry also had a passion for home gardening and was especially known for his "killer tomatoes,” which he proudly grew and generously shared with family and friends.

A lifelong baseball fan, Larry was especially devoted to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He loved the game not only for the sport itself, but for the memories it created with family and friends. Whether watching Dodgers games or talking baseball for hours, it was one of the many ways he connected with the people he loved most.

Above all else, Larry treasured his family. He is survived by his three children, Lesley, Greg, and Matt; his son-in-law, Lewis; and his daughter-in-law, Vicki. Larry was a proud and loving grandfather to Natalie and her husband Andy, Michael, and Joshua, and a cherished great-grandfather to his beautiful great-granddaughter, Georgia.

Larry is now reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife, Sue. The thought of them together again brings comfort to all who loved them.

Larry’s legacy lives on through the family he loved so dearly and in the countless memories shared by all who knew him.

A funeral Mass will be held at Saint Hedwig Catholic Church on Friday, June 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Those who wish to share a memory with the family may email lmstratton16@gmail.com or send correspondence to Lesley Stratton, 848 Parkglen Place, Anaheim, CA 92808.