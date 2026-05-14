LeRoy A. Skok, 88

LeRoy A. Skok, age 88, of New Prague, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2026.

LeRoy was born on September 21, 1937, in New Prague, Minnesota, to Albert and Florence (Dahlberg) Skok. He was raised in New Prague and graduated from New Prague High School. Following high school, he attended Dunwoody College to study carpentry, where he developed the woodworking skills that would remain a lifelong passion.

LeRoy worked as a carpenter for most of his life, later specializing in cabinet making. He took great pride in working with his hands and was always willing to help others with projects of their own. Whether building, repairing, or creating something from scratch, LeRoy found joy in craftsmanship.

An avid reader with a love for world history, LeRoy especially enjoyed learning about places and people from the past. One of his favorite destinations was Mackinac Island in Michigan, a place he loved visiting throughout the years. In his younger days, he enjoyed biking around the lakes in the Twin Cities and spending time on the water. He loved boating and water skiing, often taking his siblings and friends out on Cedar Lake to enjoy the day together.

Though quiet and reserved by nature, LeRoy had a deeply caring and nurturing spirit. His faith was an important part of his life, and he was actively involved in his church community, volunteering his time and teaching Sunday school. He cherished holidays and gatherings with family and friends. In his later years, he enjoyed going for drives, dining out, and meeting new people.

LeRoy is survived by his sister, Dorothy Stehlik; brother-in-law, Eugene Vavra; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Kenneth Skok and Janet Vavra; and brother-in-law, Francis Stehlik.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2026, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 1st St. SW, New Prague, MN 56071, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at church. Interment will take place at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery. Condolences at: www.BruzekFuneralHome.com