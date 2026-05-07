​​​​​​​Lucille M. “Lucy” Palma, 91

Lucille M. “Lucy” Palma, age 91, of Faribault, died on Monday, May 4, 2026, at Friendship Manor in Shakopee, Minnesota. Lucille was born to Joseph and Salbina (David) Maxa on July 27, 1934. She attended Holy Redeemer School and Montgomery-Lonsdale Schools in Montgomery, MN. Lucille married Clarence Palma on June 16, 1953. They enjoyed 27 years of marriage before his passing in November 1980. Together they had 5 children, enjoying farm life outside of Lonsdale before moving into the town of Lonsdale in 1970.

Lucille worked many years at Green Giant (now Seneca Foods) in Montgomery, MN. She lived briefly in Kenyon, MN, before moving to Faribault, MN, in 1985. While living there she met Alfred Kruger and they continued to enjoy the companionship of each other for the next 25 years before his passing in July 2012.

During the rest of Lucille’s life, she had brief stays living in facilities in Farmington and again in Faribault, before finding a peaceful and caring home in the facility of Shakopee Friendship Manor where she frequently commented, “I love my room.”

In her younger years, she enjoyed gardening and canning. Throughout all her life, she enjoyed animals which even included feeding squirrels. But she had a special love of dogs, whether they were real, stuffed, or even pictures on calendars.

Survivors include her four sons: Ken Palma of Kenyon, MN, Roman Palma of Faribault, MN, Ron (and Juanita) Palma of Faribault, MN, and Robert (and Joy) Palma of Farmington, MN, 8 grandchildren: Angela (Jessie) Sanchez, Jaime Paulsen, Andrew Paulsen, Joshua (Jen) Palma, Loretta (Brent) Clemons, Ben (Amy) Palma, Tyler (Toni) Palma, Micah Palma; 6 great-grandchildren with another due any day; sister-in-law Pat Maxa, brother-in-law Elmer and sister-in-law Rosie Palma; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband Clarence, daughter Karen Trahan, daughter-in-law Jayne Palma, her son Roman’s companion Jackie Wells, Lucy’s companion Alfred Kruger, parents Joseph and Salbina Maxa, brother Emil Maxa, sister Ludy Berg and brother-in-law Roger Berg, niece Debra Berg, sister-in-law Marion Pavek and brother-in-law Arnie Pavek.

Funeral Service 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 8, 2026, at White Funeral Home Lonsdale, MN. Visitation 1 hr prior to service.

Final internment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Lonsdale, MN.

Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com