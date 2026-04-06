Lead Summary

Mari Renae (Schoenbauer) Beer

02/22/1957 – 01/08/2026

Our loving wife and mother, Mari Renae Beer, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at the New Richland Care Center after a long battle with lung cancer.

Mari was born on February 22, 1957. She was the loving daughter of Julia and Alfred Schoenbauer. She was united in marriage to David Earl Beer on December 3, 1982.

Mari enjoyed flower gardening, her numerous pets, reading books and she enjoyed decorating and making her home beautiful.

Mari is survived by her husband David of Waseca, MN, her daughter Allison Beer of Morristown, MN and her son Marcus (Katie) Beer of Randolph, MN. She is survived by her cherished grandchildren Brennan, Roman, Reagan, Gage, and Rilynn. She is also survived by her sister Joanne (Bob) Krava of Battle Lake, MN, brother Steve (Connie) Schoenbauer of New Prague, MN, and her brother Tom Schoenbauer of New Prague, MN, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Julia and Alfred.

“Those we love don’t go away. They walk beside us every day.”

The family would like to thank all of the medical professionals at Mankato Clinic and Mayo Health Systems as well as the kind and thoughtful staff at the New Richland Care Center, St. Croix Hospice and the Cremation Society for all of their care and concern during this difficult time.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the American Legion, 101 Main St W, Morristown, MN.