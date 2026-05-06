Richard E. Pexa, 74

Richard E. Pexa, age 74, of Lonsdale passed away on April 30, 2026, in Watertown, MN, surrounded by family.

He was born March 6, 1952, in New Prague to Frank and Julia (Smisek).

He is survived by his loving ex-wife, Mary, children and grandchildren: Jackie (Derek) Sayres, Oliver and Annie; Joe (Monica) Pexa; Nancy Rettmann, Alex and Andrew; Rick (Becca) Pexa, Austin, Adeline, and Lucas; Annette Pexa, Gus, Gretta, and Elsie; Brianna (Clint) Long, Henry and Lucy; siblings Judy Doherty, Frank (Georgette) Pexa, brother-in-law Roman Moravec and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Dale (Fran) Pexa, Donna Moravec, and brother-in-law Jim Doherty.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at White Funeral Home in Lonsdale, MN. A private burial will take place at a later date.