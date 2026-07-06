Roger Hartman, 89, of St. Benedict, MN, passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2026 - the 66th wedding anniversary with his wife, Janice.

Visitation will be held at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 104 1st St W, Jordan, MN, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., and on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic Church, 200 E Church St, Belle Plaine, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Benedict Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan.

Born on October 11, 1936 to Lawrence and Margaret (Stang) Hartman on the family farm, Roger was the tenth of eleven children. He attended St. Benedict Grade School and New Prague High School, where he played baseball both for the high school team and the local DRS team, the St. Benedict Saints. When his father passed away during Roger's junior year of high school, he assumed responsibility for the family dairy farm. During the early years of married life, Roger balanced construction work at Kraus-Anderson with running the dairy farm. Following his retirement from farming, he spent his summers at nearby Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course on the grounds crew.

First in Roger's life was his Catholic faith, followed closely by his devotion to family and friends. Roger was outgoing, quick with a joke, and never met a stranger. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, listening to polka music, and playing cards. He was also a proud member of the Scott-Carver Threshers Association.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Werner, Cyril, and Leon Hartman; sisters, Dee Hartman, Armella (Elroy) Mladek, Rose (Cal) Brown, Jule (Butch) Franke, Ann (Ev) Walter, Cyrilla (Richard) Pint, and Cele (Frank) Pekarna; his parents-in-law, Andrew and Leonette Krautkremer; and his brother- and sister-in-law, Duane and Jeanette Krautkremer.

Roger is survived by his wife, Janice (Krautkremer); children, Cheryl Moore of CO, Kristi (Dan) Carlson of AR, Terri Fogarty of Eden Prairie, Michelle (Jeff) Seifert of Jordan, Tami Hartman of Shakopee, Amy (Chris) Gerold of WI, Scott Hartman of Shakopee, Jennifer (Brian) Toms of Maple Grove, and Stacy Hartman of Rochester; 15 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Phyllis Hartman, Marlene Hartman, and Berdie Hartman; and brothers-and sisters-in-law, Merle and Barb Krautkremer and Mark and Kim Krautkremer.

The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the dedicated caregivers of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and St. Croix Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Roger.

Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation

www.BallardSunderFuneral.com