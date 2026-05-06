Shirley Ann Cervenka (nee Friedges), 84

Shirley Ann Cervenka (nee Friedges), age 84, of Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2026. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Noon, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Detroit Lakes, MN. A second Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, St. Patrick, MN, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will take place on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at West Kjos Funeral Home, Detroit Lakes, MN, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and 1 hour before the service at each Church location.

Shirley Ann Friedges was born to Joe and Mae Friedges (nee Hron) on January 7, 1942, on the family farm in New Market, MN. She was the sixth of eight children. Shirley was baptized, received her First Communion, and was Confirmed at St. Nicholas Church, New Market, MN. Shirley was a 1960 graduate of New Prague High School, New Prague, MN, where she would meet her future husband, Bob Cervenka.

On February 4, 1961, she was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Cervenka in New Prague, MN. Together, they raised four sons, Theodore Joseph, Barrett John, Nicholas Robert, and Lamont Lee.

In 1973, Shirley, with her husband Bob, bought, owned and operated the Shorewood Pub in Detroit Lakes. For 52 years, the Shorewood Pub was known as THE local sports bar, with Shirley sponsoring, hosting and playing in softball, baseball, volleyball, pool, darts, and other sports leagues. Her accomplishments and dedication to sports were shown in the countless trophies displayed at The Pub, and in 1997, Bob and Shirley were inducted into the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame for their contribution to the sport. Shirley was an inspiration to all who knew her; her passion for the Detroit Lakes community showed in her many charitable fundraisers; her kindness and gentle heart were evident to the countless folks she supported by hosting and organizing events. Her unparalleled determination, strong leadership, and grit were seen in every fiber of the Shorewood Pub and in her role as a mother. In addition to being a bar owner, a mother of four boys, and a year-round sport fanatic, Shirley always found time for family gatherings where she and Bob would sing, dance, and play music - they were especially skilled at the accordion and guitar - to which their many family members would join them. She was known to sing You Are My Sunshine, for her wall-to-wall holiday decorations at The Pub, and to be the first to help someone in need.

Shirley is survived by her four sons, Theodore (Susie), Barrett (Pearl), Nicholas (Joyce) and Lamont, seven grandchildren: Samantha (Sam) Neitzke, Joe (Jessica), R.J. (Darby), Tanna, Joshua (Kristin), Macey (Mason) Wentz, and Griffin, five great-grandchildren: Cal, Marshall, Hendrick, Thomas, and Jack. One brother, Joseph (Deanna) Friedges, one sister Jackie (Joe) Franek (Friedges) and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Evie and Dick Mushitz, along with many nieces and nephews.

Shirely is preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Cervenka, brothers- and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, David (Madalyn), Jimmy (Jeanne), Richard (Kay), Raymond (Donna), and sister Donna and Fred Kerber, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Dan (Judie) Cervenka, Ben (Dorothy) Cervenka, and Sylvia Hill.