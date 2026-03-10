Timothy Paul Nelson, 58

Timothy Paul Nelson passed away peacefully at Our Lady of Peace hospice on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at the age of 58.

Timmy was born to Donald and Rosalyn Nelson on June 1, 1967 in New Prague, MN.

He was the second youngest of six children. He grew up in Jordan, MN, and graduated from Jordan High School.

Timmy worked for McCrady Janitorial at Chart in New Prague for many years. In his spare time he loved watching sports, both on television and in person. Some of his favorite teams were the Minnesota Gophers, Dallas Stars, Atlanta Braves, and Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed going to the Jordan Hubman football games and the Jordan Brewers games with his cousin.

He also liked to spend time outdoors. Tim enjoyed mowing the lawn, planting trees, helping plant the garden, going for walks while looking for deer, and clearing out the snow in the winter. He loved to spend time playing with the family dogs and was very happy to get visits from the service dogs while he was in hospice. Over the years he spent summers helping get his brothers' demolition derby cars ready for the county fair and always enjoyed the party afterwards.

Timmy was never without his favorite Pepsi or Dr. Pepper and loved to pair it with his mom's special treats or a big bowl of popcorn. He always had a snarky sense of humor and loved to give his family a hard time, which he continued to do even while in hospice. His nurse shared stories of some of their conversations and called him "spunky". The staff at Our Lady of Peace enjoyed getting to know him.

Timmy is survived by his siblings Dianne (Ron) Weiers, Richard Nelson, Nancy Nelson, Brian Nelson, and Curtis Nelson; nieces and nephews Katelin and Kelsey Weiers, Amber, Josh, and Carter Nelson-LaTour; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and nephew Richard Nelson Jr.

Visitation/Time of Gathering at Wagner Funeral Home in Jordan, Saturday, March 14, from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Jordan.