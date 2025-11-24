Voters decided the levy request was a worthy investment

The results are in. Voters in the New Prague Area School granted the district the additional $510 per student it sought. The issue passed by a wide margin, 3,927 to 2,049.

Given the climate in New Prague these days, credit goes to the voters for being willing to separate their concern with the looming property tax increases resulting from a new police facility and investing in their children’s education. Voters decided the school district’s request was reasonable, worthy of an additional $20 per month added to the property tax bill on the typical house, one valued at $400K. The increase in property taxes amounts to less than dinner for two or three at your favorite fast-food restaurant. For most, but sadly not all, that’s a doable amount.

Why did the levy referendum pass? This time around, the district faced no organized opposition. In addition to a modest property tax bump, a big reason for success is the advocacy committee charged with selling the proposal to potential voters had more time to create a message its voters were willing to consider, more money to spend on promotion of the request and a public not interested in another round of budget reductions impacting their children, their class sizes, the distance they would have to walk on their own and the likely reductions of programs districtwide.

This time around, administration called the likely cuts should the request fail “logical consequences.” Folks complained the stated potential cuts were threats to the district’s families. Threats are something you’re not willing to do. After cutting nearly $7 million following two failed referenda, Superintendent Andy Vollmuth had the school board’s backing to spell out the likely reductions should this year’s request fail. With 83% of the district’s general fund expenditures committed to its staff, personnel are the first place to look for reductions. The district’s largest union, its teachers, had already done its part, negotiating a contract calling for modest raises compared to the state average.

Administration is an area people looked at for cuts. Supporters say New Prague’s administration is already leaner than most.

The district and its advocacy committee wisely identified parents who for the most part watched the previous request fail from the sidelines, 2,471 to 2,435. The committee’s efforts helped draw 1,070 more voters to the polls than when voters rejected a request for an additional less money ($450 per student) Nov.7, 2023.

To the school district’s credit, board members did not ask for more than the public was willing to approve. The school board decided to ask only for a levy referendum rather than a levy increase and additional money for a bond to fund safety and security improvements. A survey indicated the odds of voters approving an operating levy and a bond request was not worth the risk. The board did not want to risk the potential of another round of budget reductions if voters decided the district was asking for too much, be it in one or two questions.

Two years ago, absentee voters overwhelmingly supported the proposal. It was the only place the proposal was successful. This time around, voters in all four precincts overwhelmingly supported the request, especially when the early voters’ ballots were counted. No matter what opponents say, people like the opportunity to vote early, dropping a ballot off at a district office, city hall or a county courthouse or voting early. These days, people aren’t willing to stand in long lines for the privilege of voting. If people demand convenience for ordering take-out or their own banking, finding ways to make voting easy is where we are these days.

So now, the district must make good on its promises to use the increased funding wisely to do a better job educating its children. It would be nice if the focus could be on improving New Prague’s scores on the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCAs), although those scores should be reevaluated because students can opt-out of taking the tests for any reason they choose, a decision the district can’t control but works against New Prague’s overall results.

Unlike past city councils, the school board knows it ought not kick the can of building maintenance and safety enhancements down the road too far. The cost of maintaining facilities will only grow larger. And we all hope the board members won’t regret pushing the safety improvements in its elementary and high school buildings to the back burner