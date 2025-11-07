Anderson overcomes big deficit, punches her ticket to state

New Prague sophomore Maddyn Anderson overcame a big deficit heading into the Section 1AA diving competition's final round and earned a fourth-place finish and a berth in next week’s state diving competition at the University of Minnesota.

Anderson finished with 268.95 points – .35 of a point clear of the fifth-place finisher. The top four spots advance to the state meet.

“I feel great, amazing,” Anderson said as she left the pool at Century Middle School Thursday, Nov. 6.

Anderson and the Trojans had a great night at the section diving competition in Lakeville. Three other NP divers earned top-13 finishes. Corrine Hawley finished sixth (260.40 points). Ava Otteson finished eighth with (246.45) and Allison Tobias finished 13th (222.90).

The diving preliminary round of state competition begins Friday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m., at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

As for the swimming events at the section competition held in Rochester, New Prague advanced swimmers in 10 events to the section championship and consolation finals tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 7, 5:30 p.m., at the Rochester Recreation Center. The events include the 200-yard medley relay, the 200-yard freestyle consolation finals, the 200-yard individual medley championship finals, the 50-yard freestyle consolation finals (Zoe Junker), the 50-yard freestyle championship finals (Taylor Bassett), the 100-yard freestyle consolation finals (Junker), the 100-yard freestyle championship finals (Bassett), the 200-yard freestyle relay, the 100-yard breaststroke consolation finals (Alice Trcka), the 100-yard breaststroke championship finals (Aspen Schieffer) and the 400-yard freestyle relay finals.

See details in an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.