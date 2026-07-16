Bulldogs on a roll, collecting big wins over Shakopee, Norwood, Orioles

After a tough loss to Le Sueur back on June 28, the Union Hill Bulldogs are on a roll, winners of their last five games.

The Bulldogs have rolled off big wins in the past two weeks. Union Hill defeated Lonsdale, 8-3, June 28. They topped Jordan, 6-5, Tuesday, July 7, and thumped Norwood, 10-0, in an exhibition game, Wednesday, July 8. Union Hill pounded Shakopee, 19-6, Friday, July 10, and thumped New Prague, 13-3, Sunday, June 12, at Don Giesen Field.

Union Hill 13, New Prague 3