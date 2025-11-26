On the hardwood, NP girls open with a win

New Prague’s girls’ basketball team turned the page from being able to count on dominant, experienced players to players learning how to win in a season-opening victory Friday, Nov. 21, at Burnsville High School.

The Trojans topped the Blaze, 60-56, overcoming a 30-19 deficit in the second half. NP’s 41-26 advantage heading into halftime proved to be the advantage New Prague needed to secure the win.

The Trojans will be back on the court Saturday, Nov. 29, 3 p.m., at Northfield, followed by Monday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., at Shakopee. Wednesday, Dec. 3, NP will travel to Mounds View for a 7 p.m. game.

The Trojans learned plenty in the opening win. When the offense stalled in the second half as Burnsville collapsed the defense to prevent drives to the hoop, NP’s defense came through, halting the Blaze on several occasions. NP scored 28 of its points off Burnsville turnovers. Eventually, the Trojans returned to...

