NP bowlers on target in conference play

Having won their conference and a berth in the state tournament already this fall, the New Prague bowling team is preparing for the conference tournament this Saturday, Nov. 15, in Belle Plaine.

The Trojans won the conference with a 12-4 record, topping Belle Plaine-Jordan, Westonka-Waconia and Minnetonka-Chaska-Chanhassen. Using the baker scoring system where separate bowlers use the first-sixth, second-seventh, third-eighth, fourth-ninth and fifth-10th frames, the team averaged a 184.79 pergame score, 4.51 pins ahead of Belle Plaine, said coach Al Pankow.

The varsity’s members include Gabe Podratz, Hendrix Mavity, Brecken Hanson, Cooper Burns, Hunter Kadrlik and Honu Fierst. Hendrix earned all-conference gold honors. Podratz, Kadrlik and Hanson earned all-conference silver honors, Pankow said.

New Prague has already qualified for the state tournament later this month in Bloomington.