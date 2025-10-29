NP swimmers, diver need their best to reach state

If New Prague’s top two simmers and its best divers have a chance to reach the state meet at the University of Minnesota, their best will be required.

Coach Cassie Fisher says her athletes are aware of the challenge ahead. The Trojans will begin the Section 1AA competition Wednesday, Nov. 5, at the Rochester Recreation Center. The diving preliminary round and finals are slated for Thursday, Nov. 6. The swimming finals are slated for Friday, Nov. 7, at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Fisher notes New Prague is among the smallest schools in Section 1AA, just 54 students above the cutoff to be in Class A where the field of competitors is smaller and the state standards to qualify for state are just a bit lower.

“Our section is incredibly tough,” Fisher said. “Everybody knows we need their best.”

The team is focusing its effort on the talents of swimmers in the 200-medley relay – Zoe Junker, Aspen Schieffer, Ava Koloc and Taylor Bassett – the 100-yard breaststroke (Schieffer), the 100-yard freestyle (Bassett) and 1-meter diving (Maddyn Anderson).

The top two relay teams will advance and individual swimmers will advance who beat the state standards. The standard for the medley relay is 1:52.45. The standard for the 100- yard breaststroke is 1:08.36 and the standard for the 100-yard freestyle is 53.28 seconds. The swimmers are close or have equaled the standards.

With fewer yards logged in training and a good effort, Fisher believes the Trojans have a...

