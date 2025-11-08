NP swimmers join teammate headed to state meet

New Prague swimmers Taylor Bassett and Aspen Schieffer will join diver Maddyn Anderson in the Minnesota Class AA Swimming & Diving meet Nov. 13-15 at the University of Minnesota.

Bassett won entry to the state meet Saturday, Nov. 7, with her performances in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events.

Schieffer punched her ticket to state at the section meet with her effort in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The team's swimmers set new school records in the four events. Along with the two freestyle and breaststroke events, the Trojans' 200-yard freestyle relay team also broke a school record, although it did not make the cut to advance to state.

