NP swimmers join teammate headed to state meet

NPHS senior Taylor Bassett will advance to the state meet thanks to her performances in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events at the Section 1AA meet Saturday, Nov. 7, in Rochester. Her teammates Aspen Schieffer and Maddyn Anderson will also compete in the state meet Nov. 13-15 at the University of Minnesota.
John Mueller, news@newpraguetimes.com

New Prague swimmers Taylor Bassett and Aspen Schieffer will join diver Maddyn Anderson in the Minnesota Class AA Swimming & Diving meet Nov. 13-15 at the University of Minnesota.

 

Bassett won entry to the state meet Saturday, Nov. 7, with her performances in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events.

 

Schieffer punched her ticket to state at the section meet with her effort in the 100-yard breaststroke.

 

The team's swimmers set new school records in the four events. Along with the two freestyle and breaststroke events, the Trojans'  200-yard freestyle relay team also broke a school record, although it did not make the cut to advance to state.

 

