NP swimmers turning their focus to section, state meets

With the regular season complete, New Prague swimmers and divers are turning their focus and training schedule to prepare themselves for the section meet, a competition where they can earn entry in the state meet.

The Trojans wrapped up the regular season Tuesday evening, Oct. 14, in Orono after The New Prague Times went to press. The section swimming and diving meets are slated for Nov. 5-7 in Rochester. The diving preliminary and final rounds are slated for Wednesday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m., a location to be announced. The Section 1AA swimming preliminary round will be held Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2:45 p.m., at the Rochester Recreation Center. The finals will be held Friday, Nov. 7, 2:45 p.m., at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The state meet will be held Nov. 13-15 at the Jean Freeman Aquatic Center on the U of Minnesota Campus.

Owatonna 97, Trojans 86 New Prague dedicated the meet to the Bassett family and the memory of swimmer Taylor Bassett’s father who passed away recently.

With Basset swimming the anchor leg, NP opened the meet with a win in the 200- yard varsity relay (Aspen Schieffer, Alice Trcka, Zoe Junker and Bassett) in 1:56.26.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team (Trcka, Brooklyn Sticha, Schieffer and Bassett anchoring the team) posted a winning time...

