Trojans’ section run ends in battle against Tigers

New Prague High School’s boys’ basketball run in the Section 1AAAA tournament began Wednesday evening, March 4, at Farmington. The Trojans, seeded seventh in the tournament, battled the Tigers, seeded second, but Farmington ended the game with a score of 82-47.

“We got off to a good start, and stuck with them until midway through the first half,” said New Prague head coach Dan Peterka. “They went on a run, but we continued to battle and were down 11 at the half.”

In the last minute of the first half, the Trojans went on a scoring run to bring the score within reach.

The Tigers’ defense blocked New Prague with the Trojans calling a time out at 11:48 with the score at 61-38.

For two-pointers, New Prague was 48.4% for the game and Farmington was 60%. For three-pointers, the Trojans hit four baskets for 18 attempts and the Tigers sank 13 baskets out of 37 attempts. In free throws, New Prague scored five points out of 9 attempts and Farmington scored seven points out of 11 attempts. The Trojans were able to score...

To see more on this story pick up the March 12, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.