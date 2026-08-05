National Night Out was busy

New Prague Police Chief Tim Applen, right, chats during the National Night Out gathering along S Central Avenue, Tuesday evening, Aug. 4. The event offered games, a bounce house and Hot Wheel toys for children, grilled food and other snacks. There were three to five gatherings in the New Prague area for the annual national community-building campaign that focuses on building strong relationships between people and emergency responders such as police, fire and ambulance departments. (Patrick Fisher photo)