NP gymnasts offer solid efforts at state

New Prague’s two gymnasts who earned spots among the state’s top individuals offered solid showings in a talented field Saturday, Feb. 21, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

New Prague sophomore Hailey Proshek finished eighth with an all-around score of 37.575 – just 1.075 points out of first place. Proshek earned a 9.525 on the vault, a score good for ninth place. Her uneven-parallel bars score of 8.775 was good for 23rd place. She earned a 9.575 on the beam, good for fourth place on the event. Proshek had the second-best score in the floor exercise, a 9.7.

Even with a slip that cost her a half-point on the bars, Proshek earned elite all-state honors.

“That was one of Hailey’s better vaults of the season,” NP coach Darrell Christenson said. “This is her second time to state as an individual and we’re still building. She still has a long way to go.”

New Prague senior Karly Ophus, who qualified for state on the vault, finished 35th with a 9.275 mark.

“We were really excited for Karly. It was her first trip to state (as an individual) and she did very well,” Christenson said. “It was a very high caliber vaulting day and Karly did well.”