Trojans battle Tigers in first game of section tourney

New Prague’s Carter DenHartog, No. 5, center, breaks through Farmington’s defense on a drive to the basket, Wednesday evening, March 4, at Farmington. The Trojans battled, but their season ended with an 82-47 loss in the first game of the Section 1AAAA boys basketball tournament. The New Prague Trojans were the No. 7 seed and the Farmington Tigers were the No. 2 seed. New Prague battled, going on a scoring spree at the end of the first half. Farmington led 42-31 at intermission and outscored New Prague in the second half, 40-16, for a tough end to the season.

For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. Farmington will now host Rochester Mayo High School, seeded third, Saturday, March 7. (Patrick Fisher photo)